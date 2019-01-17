AFC Asian Cup 2019: “I have prepared them and they will score goals”, says Lebanon head coach Miodrag Radulovic

Ahead of DPR Korea vs Lebanon, all eyes are on the coaches, considering their teams are yet to pick up any points at the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Lebanon have been impressive at times, but haven’t got the points to show for it just yet. Against DPR Korea, their coach believes they will score goals and win the game.

“We are in a tough group. Honestly, it was hard taking points away from Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Our focus is now against DPR Korea,” Radulovic mentioned.

“Tomorrow will represent a big chance for Lebanese football to create history. I believe in my players and they will be focused to win the game, qualify for the next round and make the fans proud.”

“We are familiar with DPR Korea’s style, we were in the same group during the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers and we came out on top then, but I’m sure they have changed many of their players since then and we will be prepared.

“It’s a totally different game and you can’t compare our next match with the ones we had earlier (Qatar and Saudi Arabia). My players need to be ready to win the game and the pressure will be on me. I have prepared them and they will score goals.”

Image credits: AFC.com