AFC Asian Cup 2019: My players are ready to get the result – DPR Korea head coach Kim Yong-jun

It has been a rather unfortunate turn of events for DPR Korea at the AFC Asian Cup 2019. They sit rock bottom of their group, and have already conceded ten goals and picked up two red cards in the tournament.

It couldn’t be going worse for them so far, but head coach Kim Yong-jun is still somehow upbeat about his side’s chances against Lebanon next.

“This is the final chance for us to advance into the next round. We lost both of our previous games and this will be an important match for us and for Lebanon as well,” the manager said.

“We have seen how they (Lebanon) played against Qatar and Saudi Arabia and they are physically strong players and are good in defence, but we will do our best to overcome them.”

“This is the first time we are playing with a 24-team format. It’s good for the sport, especially in the AFC Asian Cup, as it gives the opportunity for other teams to qualify and this promotes football development in their countries as well.

“My players are ready to get the result. They are in high spirits and we are prepared to go all out to win the match. There is no turning back history, we must now focus on Lebanon and get the three points.”

The North Koreans surely need to step up if they are to have any chance of qualifying.