AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: Saudi Arabia vs Qatar

Saudi Arabia get ready to face the challenge of Qatar at the AFC Asian Cup 2019, with both sides keen to finish top of their group. A win could be key in this one, so expect some fireworks.

Both teams are through, however, they would like to finish on top so that they avoid some of the tournament’s big boys, so keep your eye on this one.

Saudi Arabia

The Saudis have been impressive thus far in the tournament, and already look like they could go all the way. They look like scoring with every attack, and are yet to be tested really.

We believe their strength could lie in attack again, so don’t be surprised if you see them flying out of the gates once again when they take on Qatar. A similar formation, but a change or two in personnel may be expected.

Qatar

A 6-0 drubbing of DPR Korea has given Qatar renewed belief that their attacking strength is second to none. After a tense start to the campaign, they have found their feet, and are yet to be totally tested in the tournament.

Against a tough Saudi Arabia side, the 2022 World Cup hosts are going to have to be on their game, and we doubt the manager will take too many risks. This is how they could turn out: