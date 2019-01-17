AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: Japan vs Uzbekistan

The two unbeaten teams in Group F go head to head as Japan take on Uzbekistan at the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Both sides have looked dominant at certain stages thus far, and we take a look at how they might shape up against each other.

Japan

The Japanese head into this one hoping to exert their dominance from the get-go, but at the same time know that qualification is sealed.

That is why we believe an opportunity beckons for Newcastle United striker Yoshinori Muto. The forward is yet to start in the tournament for Japan, but this may well be the chance he needs to shine.

Uzbekistan

The Uzebekis can do no wrong at the moment. They may have been slightly lucky in their first game, but there was certainly no luck involved about their second game.

A 4-0 thrashing of Turkmenistan sees them topping the group on goal difference, and it could get better against Japan if their attacking prowess is at its very best once more. We wouldn’t past them, which is why we could see another attacking bonanza from Hector Cuper’s men.

There would not seem any real reason to change a winning combination, which is why we have gone with this lineup: