AFC Asian Cup 2019: “We are a team”, says Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb

Qatar have impressed so far at the AFC Asian Cup 2019, and one of their highlights has been their solidity at the back.

And for goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb, it isn’t just his contribution, but that of the entire team, that has propelled them to the good position they find themselves in.

“Almoez and Akram are very good players and with the help of the other players, have helped Qatar progress. We are one team – whether the 11 players who start, those on the bench and the coaching staff,” he said.

“Our strength, as I said, lies in our team spirit. The coach (Felix Sanchex) has prepared us well, whether in attack or defence.”

“Our spirit is high as we really want to do well in the Asian Cup. We have worked very hard and will continue doing so as we want to progress as far as we can in the competition.”

This spirit will need to be high again today as the Qataris get ready to take on the might of Saudi Arabia for top spot heading into the knockout rounds.

“When we came here, it was with the plan of taking it one game at a time. After two wins, our confidence has been boosted. We will prepare well for the match and our aim is to get the three points.”