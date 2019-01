AFC Asian Cup 2019: Lebanon vs DPR Korea, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

It’s finally here! The 2019 AFC Asian Cup has arrived. 24 of the best teams in Asia will compete in the biggest-ever iteration of the competition to claim the coveted trophy. Group E’s final match-day kicks off on January 17 and we have Lebanon taking on DPR Korea.

Lebanon play DPR Korea in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in Sharjah. The two nations are paired alongside Qatar and Saudi Arabia in Group E of the competition.

For the first time ever, twenty-four nations will compete in the pan-Asian competition instead of the usual sixteen. As such two additional groups have been added from which the two best teams and best of the third-placed teams will progress.

When to watch?

Lebanon play DPR Korea in the final match-day of Group E of AFC Asian Cup 2019 and the match kicks off on January 17 at the Al-Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah. It will be LIVE from 8:00 PM local time (12:00 AM SGT/HKT).

Where to watch?

Supporters based in Lebanon can catch the action live on beIN MAX 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN MAX 1.

Viewers from Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Burma and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Asia network to watch the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Indian fans, meanwhile, can follow the competition on Star Sports.

Football fans in Iran can check the IRIB affiliate channels to watch the tournament, while Australian viewers can also tune into FOX Sports.

Furthermore, football fans in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can follow the action on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, as well as on beIN MAX 1 and beIN MAX 2.

Fans can also follow the live coverage of the match via our Live Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.