AFC Asian Cup 2019: Oman vs Turkmenistan, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

It’s finally here! The 2019 AFC Asian Cup has arrived. 24 of the best teams in Asia will compete in the biggest-ever iteration of the competition to claim the coveted trophy. Group F’s final match-day kicks off on January 17 with Oman taking on Turkmenistan.

Oman and opponents Turkmenistan play each other in the final match-day of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 – Group F in Abu Dhabi. Oman and Turkmenistan are paired alongside Japan and Uzbekistan in Group F of the competition.

For the first time ever, twenty-four nations will compete in the pan-Asian competition instead of the usual sixteen. As such two additional groups have been added from which the two best teams and best of the third-placed teams will progress.

When to watch?

The final match-day for Group F of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 takes place on January 17 at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. It will be LIVE from 5:30 PM local time (9:30 PM SGT/HKT).

Where to watch?

Viewers from Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Burma and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Asia network to watch the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Oman-based supporters can catch the action live on beIN MAX 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN MAX 2.

Indian fans, meanwhile, can follow the competition on Star Sports.

Football fans in Iran can check the IRIB affiliate channels to watch the tournament, while Australian viewers can also tune into FOX Sports.

Furthermore, football fans in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can follow the action on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, as well as on beIN MAX 1 and beIN MAX 2.

Fans can also follow the live coverage of the match via our Live Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.