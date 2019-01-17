AFC Asian Cup 2019: Vietnam 2-0 Yemen, Player Ratings

Vietnam went up against Yemen looking for the first win of their 2019 AFC Asian Cup campaign. And in the end, with the help of goals from Nguyen Quang Hai and Que Ngoc Hai, they got what they were looking for. Some players shone for both the sides while some didn’t. We take a look at how they fared.

Vietnam

V. Dang (7): Didn’t have much to deal with throughout the 90 minutes. However, made a horrible blunder early in the first half which nearly resulted in the opener. Nevertheless, he shook off that mistake and gave a commanding display in the second period.

H. Nguyen Phong (7): Was excellent defensively in dealing with the opposition attackers. However, didn’t offer much going forward.

V. H. Doan (7): Was solid defensively and dealt with the Yemen attacks with ease.

N. Que (9): Proved to be a rock for Vietnam in defence and was constantly sniffing out Yemen attacks. Proved to be useful at the other end as well, when he calmly netted the goal which might send Vietnam to the knockout stages.

T. Bui (7): As his defensive partners, was rock solid at the back as Vietnam came out without conceding a goal.

H. Nguyen (6): Didn’t prove to be much of a threat going forward, but was solid at the back.

P. Van Duc (8): A good display by the midfielder who was making things tick in the middle of the park. Could’ve scored in the second half but was brought down right before he pulled the trigger, resulting in a penalty to Vietnam.

H. D. Do (7): Was deployed just ahead of the backline to act as an anchor, and did his job well.

L. Truong (7): A solid display in the middle of the park as he looked to halt Yemen’s progress.

Q. Nguyen (8): Not much happened for the first 40 minutes in the match between Vietnam and Yemen. That’s before Nguyen Quang Hai stepped in and unleashed an absolutely stunning strike from a dead ball situation. Definitely one of the goals of the competition.

C. Nguyen (7): Didn’t get on the scoresheet himself but was a constant threat with to the Yemen defence. Made some start runs in behind the defence and out wide, creating space for his teammates to attack into.

Substitutes

V. T. Nguyen (N/A): Came on late in place of Nguyen Cong Phuong as Vietnam went looking for the third goal.

T. L. Nguyen (6): Replaced Phan Van Duc just after the 72nd-minute mark but didn’t offer much.

M. V. Tran (6): Came on in place of Luong Suan Truong before the hour mark. Had an average game.

Highlights – Vietnam vs Yemen

Yemen

S. Ali Al Harsh (7): Did nothing wrong for his part as the two goals he conceded were simply unstoppable. The first, a stunning freekick from Ngueyn Quang Hai. The second, an ice-cold finish from Qur Ngoc Hai from the penalty spot.

A. Mahdi (6): Was deployed as the wing back as Yemen tried to match Vietnam man-to-man. However, it didn’t work as he was constantly up against Nguyen Quang Hai who mostly got the better of him.

M. Boqshan (6): The Yemen defence didn’t suffer from a bad game but were still on the losing end due to two set-pieces. Mohammed Boqshan did deal with the opposite strikers for his part.

M. Al-Radaei (7): Had a good outing in defence as he kept the Vietnam forwards in check, only to concede twice from dead-ball situations. .

A. Hamsan (7): Was solid in defence and dealt with Nguyen Cong Phuong and Phan Van Duc for the most part. Unlucky to have ended up on the losing side.

M. A. A. B. Rowis (6): Deployed in the wingback position. However, didn’t contribute much towards the attack. However, he was solid in defence, like his teammates.

A. Al Matari (5): Didn’t offer much as Yemen tried to beat Vietnam at their own game.

A. Al-Sasi (5): Was deployed in the midfield, behind the striker, to act as an anchorman. However, he didn’t enjoy a great game and was poor in his distribution.

W. Al-Khyat (5): Gave away the freekick that led to Vietnam’s opener and was also booked in the process.

A. Al Sarori (7): Was one of the few bright sparks in the Yemen attack as his pace and skills cause trouble for the opposition defence. Came close to scoring the equalizer as well only for Dang Van Lam to make a good save.

E. Mansoor (N/A): A little unfair to judge the forward who came off injured early in the first half.

Substitutes

A. Dhabaan (5): Replaced the injured Emad Mansoor early in the first half but couldn’t make much of an impact.

A. Alos (6): Came on late to replace Wahid Mohammed Al-Khyat but didn’t offer much to the Yemen attack.

A. Al-Gumai (4): Had a bad day at the office as he gave away a penalty just six minutes after coming on.