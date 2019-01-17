AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 talking points as Iran and Iraq play out 0-0 draw

Iran and Iraq played out a stalemate in their Group D encounter at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 tournament, and it left Iran to top the group. Highlights – Iran vs Iraq

Iraq finished a worthy second, level on 7 points, but after a hard fought game, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the talking points that made this one interesting:

#1 Alireza Jahanbakhsh starts for Iran

We were wondering when this might happen. A ham-string injury meant Jahanbakhsh could not feature in Iran’s first two games, but was given a chance to shine here today.

He started the game, and was part of it from the get-go. He went off at around 60 minutes, but Iran fans will be happy to see him back.

#2 Iran fail to take first half chances

42′ Iran chance! Alireza Jahanbakhsh with a huge opportunity to put his country in front, but he can’t convert.#IRNvIRQ #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll pic.twitter.com/rxzIyrJXpk — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 16, 2019

Team Melli were certainly the dominant side in the first half, and had a string of chances to take the lead. Early on, Sardar Azmoun guided his header wide, and a returning Alireza Jahanbakhsh was unable to convert from his strike on goal.

It could have settled things early for Iran, but as it turned out, this wasn’t to be.

#3 Ghoddos escapes a red card

39′ Oh no! It’s all kicking off here. Very hard tackle by Saman Ghoddos and the Iraqis think it should have been a red. #IRNvIRQ #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll pic.twitter.com/rxcRz5GR3X — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 16, 2019

This was a huge turning point in the game, as Saman Ghoddos clearly appeared to stamp on the opposition’s leg, but the referee only gave a yellow card.

Tensions ran high as a result, and Iraq asked the question over why he wasn’t sent off. Replays showed that he probably should have seen red.

Saman Ghoddos escapes with just a yellow after a needless stamp on Iraq’s Safaa Hadi

#4 Poor refereeing decisions

45′ Handball? Shouts of handball in the box here. Iran think it was clear enough but Iraq get away with it.#IRNvIRQ #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll pic.twitter.com/ABySRU4rmw — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 16, 2019

The referee for this game was Ravshan Irmatov, and ideally there could have been nobody better to officiate this high-tension match. He came with bucket loads of experience, and looked all set to referee a good game.

But that wasn’t the case, as his decisions were poor, with the Ghoddos yellow in the first half, followed by some missed calls in the second. He had both managers rush out to their technical areas more often than not, and clearly had no control over the game.

#5 Bashar Rasan comes on for Ahmed Yaseen

77′ CHANCE! Alaa Abbas with a wonderful header for Iraq but Beiranvand just gets up in time.#IRNvIRQ #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll pic.twitter.com/3PSs0CM4G5 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 16, 2019



Iraq made the questionable decision to take off Ahmed Yaseen early into the second half, and considering he was one of their best players in the first period, it looked the wrong call.

However, Bashar Rasan provided some defensive solidity to the Iraqis while also providing guile going forward, which clearly aided the Iraq side.