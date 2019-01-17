AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 talking points as Vietnam beat Yemen 2-0

With Vietnam boosting their chances of going through to the next round with an impressive 2-0 victory over Yemen, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the major talking points from the encounter.

Nguyen Quang Hai put the Vietnamese in front with a splendid freekick in the 39th minute before captain Que Ngoc Hai sealed all three points for the Golden Dragons with his penalty, giving Vietnam’s chances of going through to the next round a huge boost.

Caution first as both sides play it safe

Despite this being a must-win game for both, neither team was willing to take risks as the game started or commit too much to attack, content with being patient and waiting for their opponent to make the first move.

Apart from Vietnamese keeper Van Lam’s brain fade moment when he came out to collect a set-piece but missed it completely, it was a largely uneventful first quarter.

Chances were hard to come by and watching reactive rather than proactive football was very hard on the eye for fans and neutrals alike.

Nguyen Quang Hai puts Vietnam in front with Messi-esque freekick

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Vietnam 1-0 Yemen – Nguyen Quang Hai (39′)

In a contest where a breakthrough from open play seemed unlikely, it was indeed a moment of brilliance from a set-play that broke the deadlock.

Vietnam’s Quang Hai had his eyes on goal from the moment he stepped behind the ball for the freekick and he made absolutely no mistake – smashing in a stunner from distance to open the scoring and put his side a goal up just when they needed it the most.

Que Ngoc Hai seals the game after restart

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Vietnam 2-0 Yemen – Que Ngoc Hai (65′)

Having boosted their chances of qualifying for the knockouts with a fantastic goal before the break, Vietnam had a chance to double their lead in the 64th minute when Van Duc was brought down in the area.

Skipper Ngoc Hai took responsibility for the Vietnamese and put them two goals to the good – further increasing their likelihood of going through with an emphatic finish.

Debutants Yemen bow out without scoring

Having created history despite the odds by qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup for the first time in their history, Yemen were expected to try and get something from the tournament. Instead, they bowed out with three dismal performances.

Despite having a final opportunity to qualify for the knockout phase of the tournaments, they crashed out of the group phases having failed to score a single goal – conceding 10 in the process.

Impressive Vietnam likely to go through

Having been bold in their opening match against Iraq before losing 2-0 to Iran, Vietnam’s impressive form in the tournament carried on into this game despite the previous results going against them.

Playing bravely as they always do, the Vietnamese managed to eke out an important result. As things stand in the other groups, it’s highly likely the ‘Golden Dragons’ will go through to the next round – having made their way back into the AFC Asian Cup after a massive 12-year absence from the tournament.