AFC Asian Cup 2019: Perennial rivals IR Iran and Iraq play out feisty goalless draw

Three-time champions Iran and 2007 champions Iraq played out a goalless draw in a Group D encounter of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at the Rashid Al-Maktoum Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday.

The stalemate meant that Iran and Iraq finished their group stage commitments with seven points apiece. However, it is Team Melli who will progress as the winners of the group, thanks to their better goal difference record.

It was Carlos Queiroz’s men who started on the front foot taking the game to their opponents. Iran’s Saman Ghoddos, who plays for Amiens SC in the French Ligue 1, was the first to pull the trigger as early as the second minute. 10 minutes later, Team Melli’s in-form striker Sardar Azmoun headed wide from a position you would expect him to hit the target.

12′ Sardar Azmoun with a chance! A header from the striker goes just wide and Iraq survive.#IRNvIRQ #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll pic.twitter.com/1n78sENCJ9 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 16, 2019

In the 19th minute, Iraq showed what they have in their armoury when the adventurous Iraqi right-back Alaa Ali Mhawi made his way into the Iran half and delivered a cross into the box that was headed, but without much power or direction, by teenage sensation Mohanad Ali. Iraqi fans were expecting it was just a sighter for their striker.

19′ Wide from Mohanad Ali! The first Iraqi strike sees the talented Ali nearly get enough on the header.#IRNvIRQ #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll pic.twitter.com/QTZHx3TU6v — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 16, 2019

The game got a little out of hand when three Iraqi defenders barged onto Iran’s Omid Ebrahmi at the edge of the box and the referee gave the foul to the Iranians. However, Iraq players weren’t happy with it and showed their protest by surrounding the match official.

There were chances at either ends with Ghoddos letting it fly for Iran and Mohanad failing to direct his header from a free kick. But the match once again threatened to descend into chaos when Ghoddos committed a rash tackle on Iraq’s Safaa Hai. The Iran star was cautioned by the referee, but the Iraqi stars argued the colour of the card should have been a different shade.

39′ Oh no! It’s all kicking off here. Very hard tackle by Saman Ghoddos and the Iraqis think it should have been a red. #IRNvIRQ #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll pic.twitter.com/rxcRz5GR3X — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 16, 2019

Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who hadn’t started a competitive football match since November last year, had the opportunity to give Iran the lead in the 42nd minute, however the Brighton and Hove Albion forward skied his shot over the goal from inside the box.

42′ Iran chance! Alireza Jahanbakhsh with a huge opportunity to put his country in front, but he can’t convert.#IRNvIRQ #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll pic.twitter.com/rxzIyrJXpk — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 16, 2019

Iraq were largely the better team in the second half, however, they failed to create as many clear cut opening as they would have liked. And on the rare occasions they did, Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was there to deny them — like in the 66th minute when he pounced on a Mohanad strike.

Iraq almost stole a winner in the 77th minute when Alaa Abbas, fresh on the field replacing Mohanad six minutes earlier, got at the end of cross delivered by Human Tareq after some excellent work down on the right wing. Abbas’ header looped towards the goal and needed Iran custodian Alireza Beiranvand to scramble and save.

77′ CHANCE! Alaa Abbas with a wonderful header for Iraq but Beiranvand just gets up in time.#IRNvIRQ #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll pic.twitter.com/3PSs0CM4G5 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 16, 2019

The referee brought the proceedings to an end after three minutes of injury time, but there was still no goals to write about in Dubai.

IR IRAN: Alireza Beiranvand, Vorya Ghafouri, Milad Mohammadi, Seyed Majid Hosseini, Mohammad Kanani, Roozbeh Cheshmi (Ashkan Dejagah 80′), Omid Ebrahimi, Vahid Amiri, Saman Ghoddos (Mahdi Torabi 75′), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Mehdi Taremi 63′), Sardar Azmoun

IRAQ: Jalal Hassan Hachim, Ahmed Ibrahim, Ali Faez Atiyah, Alaa Ali Mhawi, Ali Adnan Kadhim, Ahmed Yaseen Gheni (Bashar Resan Bonyan 45′), Amjed Attwan Kadhim, Hussein Al-Saedi (Mohammed Dawood 77′), Humam Tareq Faraj, Mohanad Ali Kadhim (Alaa Abbas 71′)