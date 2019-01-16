AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic mark Son arrival with China triumph

Son Heung-min made an instant impact at AFC Asian Cup 2019 as he inspired Korea Republic to a 2-0 win over China PR to seal top spot in Group C on Wednesday.

Having missed the Taegeuk Warriors’ opening two wins, Son took no time in getting into the thick of things as he was pivotal in goals from Hwang Ui-jo and Kim Min-jae that secured a crucial three points at the Al Nahyan Stadium.

As winners of Group C, the South Koreans will now meet one of the four best third-placed teams in the Round of 16 on Monday, while China – by virtue of their second-place finish – will meet Group A runners-up Thailand on Sunday.

Having only arrived in United Arab Emirates on Monday, Tottenham star Son was immediately reinstated in Paulo Bento’s starting XI – along with being handed back the captaincy – and all eyes were on whether he would be suffering any after-effects of last Sunday’s Premier League encounter with Manchester United.

12′ Penalty! Son makes an immediate impact as he is tripped in the box. Korea Republic with a chance to take the lead.

But, just 12 minutes in, Son’s determination not to give up on what appeared to be lost cause and a trademark shuffle of his feet resulted in Shi Ke tripping him inside the area.

The referee had no hesitation in awarding a penalty and Hwang made no mistake in dispatching a clinical effort into the bottom corner that left Yan Junling with no chance, despite the goalkeeper diving to the correct side.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic 1-0 China PR – Hwang Ui-jo (14′)

Buoyed at taking the lead, Korea Republic began to play with more freedom and a blistering half-volley by Hwang Hee-chan in the 22nd minute forced Yan into a smart save, before Hwang Ui-jo was denied a second a minute later only by the post.

23′ Post! Hwang Ui-jo nearly gets his second! The frontman races on to the ball in the wide channel before cutting inside and unleashing a fierce shot, which hits the inside of the post!

Nonetheless, the Taegeuk Warriors’ dominance eventually paid off with a second goal six minutes after the restart.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic 2-0 China PR – Kim Min-jae (51′)

Once again, Son was involved – this time by delivering a terrific corner to the near post, where it was met by centre-back Kim with a thumping header into the back of the net for his second goal in as many games.

It easily could have been 3-0 in the 55th minute when Hwang Ui-jo beat the offside trap but failed with a backheel after being confronted by Yan, and China – having opted to rest a host of key players including Wu Lei – barely threated Kim Seung-gyu’s goal.

Ultimately, Korea Republic had no issues in seeing out the remainder of the contest to maintain their perfect record so far in the tournament with three victories.

88′ And he's coming off finally! But not without making his fair share of contribution. Two assists tonight for Son Heung-min.

Perhaps, more importantly following two unconvincing 1-0 victories over Philippines and Kyrgyz Republic, the Taegeuk Warriors finally showed against stronger opposition on Wednesday that they could just be serious contenders for the crown, especially with their talisman Son now leading the charge.

KOREA REPUBLIC: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom, Hwang Hee-chan, Son Heung-min (Koo Ja-cheol 88’), Lee Chung-yong (Ju Se-jong 81’), Hwang Ui-jo (Ji Dong-won 70’).

CHINA PR: Yan Junling, Zhang Linpeng, Liu Yiming, Shi Ke, Zhang Chengdong, Zheng Zhi (Chi Zhongguo 57’), Wu Xi (Gao Lin 61’), Zhao Xuri, Jin Jingdao, Liu Yang, Yu Dabao.