Stephan Schröck was intending to put the ball into a dangerous area from a long way out, but the Kyrgyzstan goalkeeper misjudged the flight of the ball and allowed it to bounce straight into the net.

After being under the pump for most of the match and going 3 goals down, Philippines earned themselves a lifeline late on with a fortuitous goal from Stephan Schröck’s cross-turned-shot.

Still, they all count. And this one especially as it’s Philippine’s first ever AFC Asian Cup goal.