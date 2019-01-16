Asian Cup 2019: Falkesgaard stands tall but Azkals no match for Kyrgyz hitman Lux

Kelvin Leong lauds Michael Falkesgaard and Vitalij Lux but reckons the Azkals got it tactically wrong in must-win clash against Kyrgyz Republic.

The Philippines bowed out of the maiden AFC Asian Cup campaign after going down 3-1 against Kyrgyz Republic in Group C to end their tournament with three defeats.

Unlike the previous two losses against Korea Republic and China PR, Sven-Goran Eriksson’s charges looked jaded and never quite managed to find their feet.

Alas, it was a good tournament debut for the Azkals and they can only learn and come back stronger.

Here are some of the major talking points from the game…

1. Azkals lacked intensity from previous games

The team in red opened the scoring in the 24th minute when Vitalij Lux found the top corner off a Akhlidin Israilov pass.

A look back: Philippines were on the receiving end for much of the first half and conceded a goal when Kyrgyz Republic's Vitalij Lux put the ball in the back of the net.

You could sense the goal coming from the opening minute as the Philippines came out looking jaded and flat. Nothing seemed to work and they failed to string more than four or five passes together.

The defensive tenacity and willingness to counter at breakneck speed, which worked so well in their previous two games was missing.

Every Kyrgyz attack was like knife through butter as Lux and his wingers were given too much space and time. Had Kyrgyz Republic been more clinical in front of goal, it would have been game over by the end of the opening 45.

2. Kyrgyz’s Kozubaev should have seen red early on

Kyrgyz defender Tamirlan Kozubaev was a lucky man after his charged into Adam Tull like a battering ram in the 11th minute, as the two teams prepared for a corner-kick.

Kozubaev was annoyed by the close attention of Tull who was marking him and decided to take matters into his own hands by knocking him over.

The Filipinos did protest but had they made a bigger meal of it, the referee’s yellow card could have been red instead.

3. Falkesgaard not content on playing second fiddle

The pre-tournament chat amongst Philippines supporters was the absence of star goalkeeper Neil Etheridge who opted to stay in England to help Cardiff City’s Premier League battle.

Bangkok United’s Danish-born stopper Michael Falkesgaard was installed as the main man between the sticks and he has shown that he is not just a timely replacement.

Not the kind of behavior you want to see on a football pitch. Be aggressive all you want but play it fair.

— FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 16, 2019

Calm, composed and assured, the giant stopper marshaled the defence and pulled off some stunning saves against the likes of China PR and Korea Republic. It could have been a bigger win margin had it not been for the flying Dane.

Even if Etheridge returns for the next FIFA international window, it’ll be an exciting battle to see which goalkeeper gets the nod in goal.

4. Vitalij Lux did a Van Nilstelrooy

Lux had a couple of half-chances in the previous two games but his European-styled goal-poaching prowess came to the fore against the Philippines.

The first goal was a typical striker’s finish but that second goal was just pure magic. It takes confidence to make that turn and strike a first-time rocket into the top corner. We’ve seen that move from Robin van Persie during his days at Arsenal and Manchester United so to witness it at the Asian Cup is just awesome.

51′ GOAL! Wow what a finish that is! Second for Lux, Second for Kyrgyz Republic. Kyrgyz Republic 2-0 Philippines

Lux, 29, currently plies his trade in the German third-tier with SSV Ulm but after this tournament, some of the AFC Champions League clubs should make a move. Any takers for this Asian hitman?

5. Right-back experiment gone awfully wrong

Stephan Schrock can play in any position for the Azkals and still come away as their best player on the pitch. We already knew that before this game and there was no need to tests that theory in a game of this magnitude.

And when you decided to throw Adam Tully into the starting lineup as a right-back, you have to stick with it. Switching Schrock and Tull between central midfield and right-back caused even more confusion within the ranks and the team struggled.

In such a huge winner-takes-all clash, Eriksson’s only hope was to put Schrock in the middle and let him boss the game.

All in all, the Azkals came out of every challenge second best n this game but the Southeast Asian giants can walk away from this tournament with their heads held high.