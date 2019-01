It was that man Vitalij Lux in the right place, at the right time once again as he stroked home into an open net after a Mirlan Murzaev shot pinged off the post and left the ‘keeper for dead.

No doubt who’s taking home the match ball in this game as Lux is on hand again to score his third of the night.

He’s been clinical. Kyrgyzstan 3- Philippines 0.