AFC Asian Cup |

Watch: Vitalij Lux scores a ridiculous goal on the turn to put Kyrgyz Republic 2-0 up against the Philippines in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Vitalij Lux demonstrated unreal finishing abilities inside the box for the second time on the night, shooting from an acute angle and depositing the ball into the top corner.

A Kyrgyzstan attack from the left wing found Vitalij Lux with it all to do and faced up against 2 defenders, but the marksman made it look easy with a turn and a brilliant first time finish moving away from goal.

Another moment of supreme class that just serves to underline the difference between the two sides on the day.

Kyrgyz Republic 2 – Philippines 0.

 

 

