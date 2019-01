An ambitious cross field pass from Philippines was cut out in the middle of the park by Kyrgyzstan, who then transitioned swiftly to punish them.

Edgar Bernhardt threaded a beautiful through pass to Akhlidin Israilov down the right flank, who cut it back for Vitalij Lux to apply an expert first time finish into the roof of the Philippines net.

Faalkesgaard helpless.

Kyrgyzstan one up, and thoroughly deserved. The entire game so far’s been played inside the Philippine half.