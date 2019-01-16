AFC Asian Cup 2019: Philippines crash out as Vitalij Lux hattrick gives Kyrgyz Republic a glimmer of hope

Kyrgyz Republic’s Vitalij Lux scored a delightful hattrick to help his team record a 3-1 win over the Philippines at the Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday and, in the process, knock out the Azkals from the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

In a clash between two of the debutants at this year’s continental championship, the Central Asians hardly broke any sweat to down Philippines 3-1. However the highlight of the game will be the treble from the boots of Lux which was the difference between the two sides on the night.

Sven-Goran Eriksson’s Philippines suffered a setback even before the kick off as their in-form holding midfielder John-Patrick Strauss was forced to sit out of the game due to an injury. Adam Tull, the Davao Aguilas midfielder, came into the first 11 to replace him while Stephan Schrock was moved to the right-back role.

Aleksandr Krestinin, meanwhile, replaced centre-back Daniel Tagoe with 23-year-old Dordoi Biskek defender Mustafa Yusupov. And Philippines were clearly the second best team on the field in the early exchanges and Lux almost opened the scoring in the 11th minute when he tried to turn in a wayward shot from Edgar Bernhardt at the edge of the area.

However, the White Falcons did not have to wait too long to take the lead as Lux redeemed himself for the earlier miss in the 24th minute. Bernhardt made an interception in the middle and wasted no time to play the pacy Israilov in behind the Philippines defence. Israilov paced into the box before cutting it back to Lux who produced a sharp finish to the top corner.

Eriksson’s men were failing to hold onto possession for long while their opponents looked sharp with each attack. One man who was causing much concern to their defence was Israilov and Philippines goalkeeper Michael Falkesgaard did just about enough to keep out a long-range effort from him in the 32nd minute.

DOUBLE CHANCE! Kyrgyz Republic push forward again, but the keeper is in charge with two good saves.#KGZvPHI #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll pic.twitter.com/SRxtqVf1nM — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 16, 2019

But the very next minute, Israilov was at it again and this time he decided to go for precision instead of power and tried to curl a shot into the top corner from the edge of the box. However, Philippines were fortunate to see his effort sailing just inches over the crossbar.

Philippines only effort, barely a half-chance, came in the 38th minute when a loose ball following a throw-in fell for Patrick Reichelt to strike at goal. However, Kyrgyz Republic captain Valery Kichin was at hand and put his body on the line to deflect the Azkals wide man’s effort wide off the target.

45+1′ POST! Vitalij Lux again with a sizzling effort, but it comes off the frame of the goal. #KGZvPHI #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll pic.twitter.com/W6IPzQ5ZR8 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 16, 2019

The Southeast Asians could count themselves lucky to be only one goal down at halftime and they were only saved by the woodwork in the dying minutes of the fist half when Bekzhan Sagnybaev found the 29-year-old inside the box. Philippines were saved by the referee’s whistle not much later and they had all to do in the second half to weather the Kyrgyz storm.

However, the Azklas found themselves two goals down six minutes into the second half and this time it was once again Sagnybaev and Lux combining in the attack. Receiving the ball from wide left with his back to the goal, Lux produced a spectacular finish on the turn to stun Falkesgaard on goal and make it 2-0.

Kyrgyzstan’s young goalkeeper Kutman Kadyrbekov was tested for the first time in the 54th minute of the game when Manuel Ott brilliantly brought down a hopeful long ball with his first touch and Javier Patino followed it up with a powerful drive that produced the save out of the custodian.However, Reichelt, on the follow up, should have done better as he slashed his effort from the rebound well wide of the goal.

Lux completed his hattrick in the 77th minute and it was the more straightforward of his three goals from the night. Murzaev rattled the upright with a shot from the distance and Lux was there to turn the ball into the goal with Falkesgaard out of position as Kyrgyzstan piled misery on fellow Asian Cup debutants.

There was some consolation for Philippines at the end of a torrid day when Schrock scored their first-ever goal in the continental championship with a stroke of fortune. The Azkals star had floated in a ball into the goal from the free kick, however the delivery missed every player in the box as well as the Kyrgyz goalkeeper to land in the goal in the 80th minute.

Reichelt could have made the ending a bit more exciting when he was handed an opportunity to reduce the margin even further in the 86th minute, however the Philippines star dragged his shot wide when hitting the target would have been easier!

KYRGYZ REPUBLIC: Kutman Kadyrbekov, Valeri Kichin, Tamirlan Kozubaev, Mustafa Iusupov, Bekzhan Sagynbaev, Farhat Musabekov (Anton Zemlianukhin 80′), Edgar Bernhardt, Akhlidin Israilov (Aziz Sydikov 73′), Kairat Zhyrgalbek Uulu, Mirslan Murzaev (Tursunali Rustamov 85′), Vitalij Lux

PHILIPPINES: Michael Falkesgaard, Daisuke Sato, Alvaro Silva, Luke Woodland, Stephan Palla (Curt Dizon 75′), Stephan Schrock, Kevin Ingreso, Manuel Ott (Phil Younghusband 59′), Adam Tull (James Younghusband 60′), Patrick Reichelt, Javier Patino