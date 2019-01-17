AFC Asian Cup 2019: Kyrgyz Republic 3-1 Philippines, Player Ratings

Kyrgyz Republic’s Vitalij Lux scored a delightful hattrick to help his team record a 3-1 win over the Philippines at the Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday and, in the process, knock out the Azkals from the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

The win means Kyrgyzstan stands a chance to progress to the knockout stages as one of the four best third-placed teams while for Azkals, their debut campaign in the continental championship is over as they return recording three defeats in as many games in Group C.

Highlights – Kyrgyz Republic vs Philippines

Here are FOX Sports Asia’s ratings for each player from the Philippines and Kyrgyz Republic squad.

KYRGYZ REPUBLIC

GK: Kutman Kadyrbekov (6.5/10) – Kadyrbekov had very little to do in the game, but he ended up with a howler letting in free-kick from Stephan Schrock in the late stages of the game.

DF: Valeri Kichin (7/10) – The captain had to deal with the lively Schrock and Patrick Reichelt along the right wing. He was also there to deny Reichelt by putting his body on the line in the first half.

DF: Tamirlan Kozubaev (7/10) – A silly barge on Philippines midfilder Adam Tull earned him a yellow card very early in the first half and piled unnecessary pressure on himself. However, he recovered to have a decent second half.

DF: Mustafa Yusupov (7/10) – His long throw-ins were one of the weapons for Kyrgyzstan used in attack and he was solid in the defence too.

DF: Kairat Zhyrgalbek Uulu (7/10) – Zhyrgalbek Uulu had made the most number of tackles in Group C going into the match and did his reputation no harm in the clash.

DF: Bekzhan Sagynbaev (8.5/10) – He was impressive running up and down that left flank. He fed Lux with the cross from which the striker hit the woodwork in the first half and then provided the assist for the striker’s second goal.

MF: Farhat Musabekov (7/10) – Had trouble dealing with Schrock and Reichelt and went into the book in the 36th minute for a rash foul on the former.

MF: Edgar Bernhardt (9/10) – Bernhardt was the midfield engine for Kyrgyz Republic and played the pass that led to the opener. He also produced other chances for his teammates and himself during the course the match.

MF: Akhlidin Israilov (8.5/10) – Israilov provided the assist for the first Kyrgyz goal and was a constant headache for the left-side of that Azkals’ defence. However, his finishing left a lot to be desired.

FW: Mirlan Murzaev (9/10) – The 28-year-old was even there at the other end of the field to win back possession and launch Kyrgyz attacks. His shot in the 79th minute deserved a goal on its own, but Lux was at the end of the rebound off the post to turn it in and complete his hattrick.

FW: Vitalij Lux (10/10) – The undisputed star of the evening, Lux ended the night by taking home the match ball. His first two goals were credit to his excellent finishing abilities while the third was poacher’s goal after following up on a Murzaev shot.

Substitutes:

MF: Aziz Sydikov (7/10) – Came on in the 73rd minute and had little to do in the match.

FW: Anton Zemlianukhin (NA) – Came on in the 80th minute.

MF: Tursunali Rustamov (NA) – Came on in the 85th minute.

PHILIPPINES

GK: Michael Falkesgaard (7/10) – He could have done nothing as Lux opened the account for Kyrgyzstan with a smart finish and made saves off Murzaev and Israilov among others.

DF: Daisuke Sato (6/10) – He played a disastrous backless that could have led to goal, but was saved by his fellow defenders who did enough.

DF: Álvaro Silva (6/10) – Silva earned a yellow for an elbow on Lux in the 44th minute of the game.

DF: Luke Woodland (6/10) – Woodland also was cautioned in the 66th minute and found it hard to deal with the physicality of Vitalij Lux.

DF: Stephan Palla (5/10) – His miss pass led to Kyrgyzstan opening the account in the 24th minute and he also made a couple of defensive errors leading to chances for the opponents.

DF: Stephan Schrock (8.5/10) – Despite being forced to play in the full-back role once again, Stephan Schrock was still one of the brightest sparks in the Azkals’ attack through the right flank. He capped off a brilliant display with a fortunate but historic goal for the Philippines.

MF: Kevin Ingreso (6/10) – Ingresso was one of the better players in Philippines defeat to China PR, but he failed to step up when he was needed in this match.

MF: Manuel Ott (6/10) – He had little impact on the game and was replaced by Phil Younghusband in the 59th minute.

MF: Adam Tull (6/10)- Tull, who replaced the injured John-Patric Strauss in the Azkals midfield, too was substituted before the hour mark and was replaced by James Younghusband as Eriksson made the last throw of the dice.

MF: Patrick Reichelt (4.5/10) – Patrick Reichelt found it hard to create openings from the right flank and was moved to a more central position as the first half progressed. The attacker could have scored at least two goals to his name on the night, but slashed his efforts wide proving costly for the Azkals.

FW: Javier Patino (5.5/10) – Patino was devoid of much service from his fellow attackers and found himself under plenty of attention from the Kyrgyz defenders.

Substitues:

FW: Phil Younghusband (6.5/10) – He was brought on before the hour-mark, but was unable to lift his teammates.

MF: James Younghusband (6.5/10) – James joined the field along with his brother in the 60th minute, but did little like Phil.

FW: Curt Dizon (6.5/10) – Came on in the 75th minute as the last throw of dice, but failed to do much.