Former Manchester United star blames ‘complications with coach’ for leaving the club

Angel Di Maria, who spent one uneventful season at Manchester United, revealed that he holds coach Louis van Gaal responsible for his stint at the club coming to an abrupt end.

Di Maria,30, joined Manchester United for £59.7 million in the summer of 2014 but only scored 4 goals in 32 appearances for the Red Devils before leaving for Paris St-Germain the following season.

Speaking to France Bleu, Di Maria attributed his turbulent stay in the club – which also involved a traumatic break in at his residence – to issues between him and Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal.

“I only stayed for one year. It was not the best time of my career, or rather I was not allowed to spend my best time there.

“There were complications with the coach at the time,” he revealed.

The Argentine attacker then moved to France, and has since scored 57 goals and set up 60 more in just 160 appearances for PSG – something he is delighted to have done after the nightmare in England.

“But thank God, I was able to come to PSG and demonstrate again who I was,” he said.

He then went on to discuss PSG’s upcoming Champions League round of 16 ties against Manchester United, advising caution when they take on a rejuvenated outfit under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“We still have matches before facing Manchester. They have changed with their new coach and they have not lost a match.”