LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – IR Iran vs Iraq

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live blog of the Group D AFC Asian Cup 2019 match between IR Iran vs Iraq.

The Group D has been a fairly one-sided affair with two teams setting the ball rolling and getting the better of the other two sides. Vietnam and Yemen have been on the receiving ends of Iran and Iraq’s domination in the tournament so far.

It was Iraq first who defeated Vietnam 3-2 in a nail-biting encounter but Iran were a step above the Golden Dragons and easily won the match 2-0. Team Melli opened their campaign with a resounding 5-0 victory over Yemen before the victory against Vietnam.

The Iraq vs Yemen match, on the other hand, was a high-scoring affair as well with the Lions of Mesopotamia winning 3-0. Tonight’s fixtures, however, decide how the group pans out ultimately.

Follow all the LIVE action for crucial IR Iran vs Iraq match here.