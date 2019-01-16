AFC Asian Cup 2019: What Vietnam need to qualify for knockout rounds

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 group stage is nearing its completion and the line up for the knockout rounds is slowly taking shape.

With Vietnam set to play their final group stage match against Yemen tonight, here’s what they need to do, and hope how the other groups pan out with respect to wins and goal difference (GD), to qualify for the next round.

As the Golden Dragons prepare to face Yemen after having lost both their previous group stage matches, nothing less than a win for them would do. Irrespective of what happens in the other groups of the competition, a win tonight is a must.

Last night’s results in Group B have only strengthened Vietnam’s chances of qualifying, as the third-placed team in that group, Palestine, only have two points to show for. That means that with a win tonight, Vietnam will pip them in the best third-places teams race.

In Group D, Kyrgyz Republic (-2 GD) and Philippines (-4 GD) are both on 0 points with the former above the Azkals on goal-difference. And as the two play against each other, a draw in this match would be the most beneficial outcome for the Golden Dragons. A Philippines win by only a goal would see Vietnam (-3 GD) finish above them on the overall third-placed table too.

In Group E as well, Lebanon (-4 GD) and DPR Korea (-10 GD) are on 0 points. Thus when the two meet tomorrow, a North Korean win by fewer than 8 goals or a draw would be favourable for Vietnam.

And now to Group F where Oman and Turkmenistan find themselves struggling with 0 points. While the former have a -2 goal difference, the latter have a -5 GD. And as they both face each other, a Turkmenistan win by fewer than three goals or a draw would see Vietnam finish as one of the best third-placed teams and thus they will qualify for the knockouts.