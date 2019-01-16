AFC Asian Cup 2019: Group Stage Report Card – Thailand

Despite losing their opening match of the AFC Asian Cup to India, Thailand somehow managed to squeeze through to the knockout stages. Looking back at their Group Stage campaign, there were some positives shown by the War Elephants, as were some negatives. And so, we assess their campaign so far.

The Good

Chanthip Songkrasin: The AFC Asian Cup saw the return of a bunch of Thailand stars, who sat out the AFF Suzuki Cup due to being based out of the country. Teerathon Bunmathan, Teerasil Dangda, and Chanathip Songkrasin all returned to bolster the squad. However, so far, it is only the latter who is showing why he was so desperately missed by the War Elephants during the past two months.

AFC Asian Cup 2019 Player of Day 6: CHANATHIP SONGKRASIN

Despite an uncharacteristically quiet performance against India, Chanathip burst into life against Bahrain, scoring the winner. He then put in another good shift against UAE, as Thailand made it through to the knockout stages after more than four decades.

Chanathip is the key if Thailand hope to make it farther into the competition.

Uplifted Dressing Room: While we don’t know for sure what the dressing room atmosphere under Milovan Rajevac was like, going by Tristan Do’s words, it wasn’t the best.

“I want to praise the [Football Association of Thailand] for the decision that they made because they had the courage to take the coach out during a competition which was not an easy decision. But that was definitely the best decision,” he said while talking to Fox Sports Asia.

And it seems that that decision has worked wonders. The War Elephants definitely looked uplifted during their match against Bahrain and similarly so against UAE.

Rajevac, meanwhile, departs on an anticlimactic note, having failed in his bid to retain the AFF Suzuki Cup for Thailand, and then losing the very first match of the AFC Asian Cup.

The Bad

The Striker Conundrum: The War Elephants made some sort of discovery during the AFF Suzuki Cup when they came across Adisak Kraisorn. The Muangthong United forward was in and around the national setup since 2013 but was always used as an understudy to Teerasil Dangda. However, when he was deployed up front during Thailand’s Southeast Asian excursion, Adisak wreaked havoc. He scored 8 goals during the competition and finished top scorer.

And so, the conundrum arose. It became impossible for Adisak to be dropped out of the team for the Asian Cup, while at the same time trying to find the best way for him to play alongside a returning Teerasil Dangda. As a result, the 27-year-old was thrown out wide, with Teerasil starting up front.

That is an experiment which hasn’t worked for Thailand. While Adisak is adept in playing the role of a wide-man, it is clear that he is at his best when deployed up front.

Moreover, Teerasil hasn’t impressed so far in the competition, which begs the question: Will Thailand be better off dropping Teerasil playing Adisak as the striker?

Wing-back problems: Sirisak Yodyadthai’s appointment brought with it a new formation. The caretaker manager chose to deploy Five/Three at the back, starting with Teerathon Bunmathan and Tristan Do as wing backs.

However, the War Elephants aren’t fully adept playing that formation yet and were almost made to pay against UAE. Both Tristan and Teerathon were caught out of position several times by the hosts as they looked to exploit the space between the wing-back and the centre-backs. Indeed, the goal conceded by Thailand came as a result of Tristan being dragged out of position.

Although the pair showed a much better positional sense in the second half, it is one weakness that Thailand’s upcoming opponents could potentially exploit.

The Verdict

B – ; Thailand haven’t exactly lit up the AFC Asian Cup and just made it into the knockout stages of the competition due to a fortunate goal. However, their real test begins now, as they will be drawn against either Korea Republic or China PR in the round-of-16, based on the result of tonight’s matches.

Coach Sirisak Yodyadthai still needs to fix some glaring issues if Thailand wish to progress even further in the AFC Asian Cup.