AFC Asian Cup 2019: What Philippines need to qualify for knockout rounds

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 group stage is nearing its completion and the line up for the knockout rounds is slowly taking shape.

With Philippines set to play their final group stage match against Kyrgyz Republic tonight, here’s what they need to do, and hope how the other groups pan out, to qualify for the next round.

Philippines boss Eriksson says team have to fight

As the Azkals prepare to face Kyrgyz Republic after having lost both their previous group stage matches, nothing less than a win for them would do. Irrespective of what happens in the other groups of the competition, a win tonight is a must.

Last night’s results in Group B have only strengthened the Azkals’ chances of qualifying, as the third-placed team in that group, Palestine, only have two points to show for. That means that with a win tonight, Philippines will pip them in the best third-places teams race.

In Group D, both Yemen and Vietnam haven’t opened their account and while a draw in the Vietnam vs Yemen encounter would be the best result for the Azkals, a Yemen win by fewer than five goals will also work out as they have -8 goal difference as compared to Philippines’ -4.

Vietnam, on the other hand, have a -3 goal difference and thus a win for Golden Dragons will make things tricky for the Azkals.

In Group E as well, Lebanon and DPR Korea are on 0 points but the former have a similar goal difference as the Azkals. Thus when the two meet tomorrow, a North Korean win by fewer than 7 goals (-10 goal difference) or a draw would be beneficial for Philippines.

And now to Group F where Oman and Turkmenistan find themselves struggling with 0 points. While the former have a -2 goal difference, the latter have a -5 GD. And as they both face each other, a Turkmenistan win by fewer than two goals or a draw would see Philippines finish as one of the best third-placed teams and thus they will qualify for the knockouts.