AFC Asian Cup 2019: Let’s enjoy and have some fun against Iraq – Iran coach Carlos Queiroz

The former Real Madrid manager Carlos Queiroz was in a breezy mood ahead of his side’s dead rubber group D AFC Asian Cup 2019 match against Iraq.

Iran, who have already qualified for the knockout stages of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 with 6 points from 2 games, take on arch rivals Iraq in a match which pits the top two teams in the group against one another.

When the sides last met in the tournament quarter finals 4 years ago, it was Iraq who emerged victorious on penalties – something, however, that Queiroz hasn’t factored into his approach at all.

“We are excited for the game tomorrow because I am sure it will be a great game for both teams, and for the fans of Iran and Iraq. So let’s enjoy and have some fun,” the Portuguese said.

Nothing in football comes again. You never play the same two games, never the same competition twice, never make a simple training session two times in your life.

“So tomorrow is a new beginning, a new story, a new game. Something that the players, coaches, the referees must be ready to write another script about in the game.”

However, beneath all the positivity and mirth, Queiroz did subtly stress that it was important for his team to put on a good performance despite little weighing on the result of the match.

“Of course we can’t forget that we’re in the Asian Cup, a difficult competition. Everybody comes here with dreams, and now it’s time for us to express ourselves,” he cautioned.