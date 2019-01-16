AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 key facts ahead of Vietnam vs Yemen

Vietnam and Yemen face off in what could be their last match of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign as both come into it on the back of two back to back losses in their first two encounters.

Here are five key facts you must know ahead of the match.

Vietnam have lost their last 4 Asian Cup matches

Vietnam have lost their last four Asian Cup matches, a run which they would like to stop tonight. What’s more alarming is that the AFF Suzuki Cup champions have conceded at least two goals in each of those encounter.

A similar performance tonight will surely bring an end to their campaign in the continental showpiece.

Yemen have only 2 shots on target in the tournament

Yemen have had a horrific Asian Cup so far as well. Being one of the debutants, they have lost both their matches thus far, conceding as many as eight goals in them.

Moreover, they have only two shots on target from these matches, something they’ll love to improve on tonight.

Clean sheet issues for Vietnam

The last time Vietnam kept a clean sheet in an Asian Cup match was back in 2007. The Golden Dragons have conceded in every match since, five matches to be precise.

The last time they kept a clean sheet was against the United Arab Emirates in the 2007 edition of the tournament as they ran out 2-0 victors from that match.

Saoud Al-Sowadi’s unwanted record

Yemen goalkeeper Saoud Al-Sowadi started the tournament with two saves from the first two shots on target against him. However, since, the goalkeeper has had 13 shots on his goal, eight of which found the back of the net.

He would want to improve on that performance and help his side reach the knockouts.

Only the 2nd encounter between these two sides

This would only be the second encounter between Yemen and Vietnam in their history. The last time they met was 17 years ago, in 2002.

The match was played in the Asian Games 2002 and Yemen got the better of Golden Dragons by a margin of two goals to nil.