AFC Asian Cup 2019: No pressure on the players after already qualifying to the second round – Iraq coach Srecko Katanec

Iraq take on Iran today in a Group D dead rubber after both teams qualified for the knockout stages in the AFC Asian Cup 2019. But the Iraq coach still wants to see a solid performance from his wards.

Iraq head coach Srecko Katanec spoke of the good atmosphere in his team’s camp ahead of the Iran’s game, but was also keen to stress that there was still room for improvement for his team.

“We are a good team, I have good guys and good atmosphere now (ahead of) tomorrow’s game and I hope we will win.

“We need grow together more as a team, to be more compact, and I know of many things that we need to do to improve,” he added.

Katanec’s team bounced back to win their opening game against Vietnam 3-2 after trailing twice, before gazumping Yemen 3-0 in their second fixture to put six points – and qualification to the next round – on the board.

However, while he did remark that he is glad to see the pressure lifted off his players ahead of the Iran game, he made sure to mention that he still wants a good performance from them.

“It will be easier because we are already in the second round, so the players can play without pressure. I didn’t put any pressure (on them), they just need to try to do the things which we have talked about the past few days. If they do it, I am sure we will play a good game.

“We want to to win, but my philosophy is like this; with good performances, I look forward to good games with good skills and many chances. When I see the team playing well, I am happy,” he said.