AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted 11: IR Iran vs Iraq

Age-old rivals, IR Iran and Iraq meet today in a match which will potentially decide who tops Group D of the AFC Asian Cup. We take a look at how the two sides can line-up, considering that they have already qualified for the next round.

Both Iran and Iraq will be exempt from the elimination process at the moment, as they secured their respective qualifications to the next round on Match Day 2. While Iran beat Vietnam 2-0, Iraq defeated Yemen 3-0.

As a result, neither Iran nor Iraq are in any danger going into the final group stage matchday. They do, however, need to worry about their group standings, as the team who wins today takes the top spot.

The team which finishes first will be given a relatively easy tie, against the 3rd placed team from either Group D, E, or F. However, the group runners-up could end up with a nightmare draw in the round-of-16, as they will be put alongside Group E winners, which will either be Qatar or Saudi Arabia.

Here’s a look at how the two sides could potentially line up in their AFC Asian Cup Group Stage match.

IR Iran (4-1-2-3/4-1-4-1)

Goalkeeper: Alireza Beiranvand

Defenders: Ehsan Hajsafi, Morteza Pouraliganji, Majid Hosseini, Ramin Rezaeian

Midfielders: Omar Ebrahimi; Ashkan Dejagah, Vahid Amiri

Forwards: Saman Ghoddos, Karim Ansarifard, Alireza Jahanbaksh

Iraq (4-1-2-3/4-1-4-1)

Goalkeeper: Jalal Hassan

Defenders: Ali Adnan, Rebin Sulaka, Ahmad Khalaf, Alaa Ali Mhawi

Midfielders: Safa Abdullah, Bashar Resan, Humam Tariq

Forwards: Hussein Ali Al-Saedi, Mohanad Ali, Ahmed Yasin