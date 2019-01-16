LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – Kyrgyz Republic vs Philippines

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live blog for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 Group C encounter between Kyrgyz Republic and Philippines.

Both the sides are in dire need of points after having lost both their first two matches to the big guns of the group – Korea Republic and China PR. This match would be a big chance for them to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams in the tournament.

While Kyrgyzstan took a shock lead against China to begin their campaign with, the Marcelo Lippi-managed side hit back with two second-half goals to set things straight. Then Korea Republic defeated Kyrgyz Republic 1-0 in their second match.

Philippines, on the other hand, gave a spirited performance in their opening match against Korea, which they lost 1-0. Then against China, however, things were a little more tough, as they were handed a 3-0 defeat.

Follow all the action LIVE here as the two teams try to register their first win of the tournament.