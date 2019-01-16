LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – Korea Republic vs China PR

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live blog for the Group C AFC Asian Cup 2019 Korea Republic vs China PR encounter.

This would be both the sides’ first actual test in the continental showpiece as both Korea and China have registered two wins out of two from their previous matches. As a result, both have six points each and are already through to the next round as one of the top two sides in the group.

While China started their campaign with a 2-1 come from behind win over Kyrgyz Republic in their tournament opener, their next match against Philippines was a more straightforward affair as they registered a 3-0 win.

Korea, on the other hand, have registered 1-0 victories in both their previous matches and are thus second on the table, behind China on goal difference. This match’s winner, however, will claim the top spot in the group.

