AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 key facts ahead of Iran vs Iraq

In the tie that will decide the toppers of Group D of the AFC Asian Cup 2019, three-time champions Iran will face 2007 winners Iraq in what promises to be a high-votage encounter on Wednesday.

Carlos Queiroz’s men are looking to win their first Asian Cup in 43 years and have already booked their spot in the Round of 16. And so have Iraq who have beaten both Vietnam and Yemen.

As we wait for the match to kick off, here are five key facts you should know about the game.

1) Their last meeting did not go down well

The last encounter encounter between international football’s two perennial rivals in the Asian Cup was chaotic to say the least.

Iran were down to 10 men for the most part of the Asian Cup 2015 quarterfinal at the Canberra Stadium after Mehrdad Pooladi was sent off in controversial fashion in the first half.

The game ended 3-3 at the end of the extra time with Reza Ghoochannejhad equalising for Iran in the 118th minute — barely two minutes after Iraq had thought they had found the winner through a Dhurgham Ismail penalty.

Iraq claimed the victory in the penalty shootout, but the controversy lingered long after the final whistle as Iran protested alleging that Iraq had fielded an ineligible player.

Four years on, they meet again. Though, the stakes aren’t too high compared to 2015, there is no doubting that it will be a high voltage clash in a super-charged atmosphere!

2) However, Iran usually get the better of Iraq!

Iran have won four of their six previous Asian Cup encounters with Iraq with a draw and a defeat apiece in the other two fixtures.

Team Melli have also scored in all six of those encounters against the Lions of Mesopotamia.

3) They are familiar foes at the Asian Cup

This is the seventh encounter between Iran and Iraq at the Asian Cup.

Only one fixture has been played more frequently at the tournament — and that is Korea Republic vs Kuwait which has taken place on eight occasions so far.

4) Team Melli’s enviable record in the group stages

Iran are unbeaten in 19 group stage games at the Asian Cup at the moment.

They have won an incredible 15 of those matches and drawn the other four. The run stretches back as far as 1996.

And surprise, surprise! They were beaten by none other than their opponents for the day Iraq 2-1 the last time they tasted defeat in the group stages.

5) Iraq have only finished the group stages unbeaten once!

Iraq, on the other hand, will be looking to finish the group stages unbeaten for just the second time in the Asian Cup.

The last time they did so was in 2007 when they went on to win the tournament, defeating Saudi Arabia 1-0 in the final.

Good omens for the Iraqis, maybe?

(Facts via OPTA)