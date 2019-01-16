Philippines and Kyrgyz Republic will fight it out for the third place in Group C of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 as they face each other at the Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday.

The winner of the fixture can bolster their chances of making it to the knockout stages as one of the four best third-placed teams in the competition.

With all to play for, we take a look at the five key facts around the game.

1) Kyrgyzstan’s wastefulness in front of the goal!

Kyrgyz Republic have attempted as many as 22 shots overall in their two games at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 so far.

The statistic is a lot more impressive when considering the two teams they have so far faced were China PR and Korea Republic.

However, just three of those 22 have been fired on target with the White Falcons scoring one of them.

2) Eriksson on a losing streak with the Azkals!

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson took over as the Philippines manager before the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 and started his stint with a bang.

The Azkals went unbeaten in his first four games in charge of Philippines winning two and drawing two in the AFF Suzuki Cup.

However, the former Manchester City manager has now lost five successive international matches as the Philippines manager following their 3-0 defeat to China PR on match day 2.

3) Philippines could set an unwanted record

Surprising as it may sound, but no side playing in their debut edition of the Asian Cup has ever lost all of their matches in the continental championship.

However, 2019 newcomers Philippines, along with Yemen, have each lost their first two matches in the tournament and is starting at an unwanted 100 per cent record for the first-time ever. Yemen are facing Vietnam, also on Wednesday.

4) Tough tackler Zhyrgalbek Uulu!

Kairat Zhyrgalbek Uulu has made 10 tackles for Kyrgyzstan from their opening two games of the tournament. This is three more than any other player in Group C of the tournament.

5) Philippines with better head-to-head record

This will be the first encounter between Kyrgyzstan and Philippines at the Asian Cup, but the two sides have met twice in recent times with Philippines coming out on top on both occasions.

Their latest meeting took place on November 2016 when the Azkals recorded a 1-0 victory while two months before that, they had also registered a 2-1 victory over Kyrgyz Republic.

