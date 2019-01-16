AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted 11: Vietnam vs Yemen

Vietnam will face continental championship debutants Yemen in a do-or-die Group D encounter in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain on Wednesday.

The Golden Dragons are without any points in Group D after defeats to Iraq and Iran, but are still with a chance to progress to the Round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams if they win against Yemen.

So, we take a look at how both the teams may line up for the match.

VIETNAM (5-4-1)

Goalkeeper: Dang Van Lam

Defenders: Doan Van Hau, Bui Tien Dung, Que Ngoc Hai, Nguyen Thanh Chung, Nguyen Trong Hoang

Midfielders: Phan Van Duc, Do Hung Dung, Pham Duc Huy, Nguyen Quang Hai

Forward: Nguyen Cong Phuong

NGUYEN QUANG HAI orchestrates Vietnam’s opening goal at the AFC Asian Cup 2019

YEMEN (5-4-1)

Goalkeeper: Saoud Abdullah Al-Sowadi

Defenders: Ala Addin Mahdi, Ammar Hamsan, Mudir Abdurabu Al-Radaei, Mohammed Ba Rowis

Midfielders: Ahmed Al-Hifi, Abdulwasea Al-Matari, Ala Al-Sasi, Hussein Ahmed Al-Ghazi, Ahmed Al-Sarori

Forward: Emad Mansoor Tawfik

