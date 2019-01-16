AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted 11: Kyrgyz Republic vs Philippines

Sven-Goran Eriksson’s Philippines will face Kyrgyz Republic in their final Group C match in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at the Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday.
Three points in Dubai will bolster the winners’ chances of qualifying for the Round of 16 of the continental championship as one of the four best third-placed teams and therefore, there is still a lot riding on the tie.
So, we take a look at how the two teams could line up in this encounter.
KYRGYZ REPUBLIC (5-3-1-1)
Goalkeeper: Kutman Kadyrbekov
Defenders: Bekzhan Sagynbaev, Valery Kichin, Tamirlan Kozubaev, Daniel Tagoe, Kairat Zhyrgalbek Uulu
Midfielders: Akhildin Israilov, Egdar Bernhardt, Aziz Sydykov
Forwards: Farhat Musabekov, Mirlan Murzaev
Kyrgyzstan do not underestimate Philippines
PHILIPPINES (5-4-1)
Goalkeeper: Michael Falkesgaard
Defenders: Daisuke Sato, Stephan Palla, Alvaro Silva, Luke Woodland, Stephan Schrock
Midfielders: Kevin Ingresso, John-Patrick Strauss, Phil Younghusband, Patrick Reichelt
Forward: Javier Patino