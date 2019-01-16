AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted 11: Kyrgyz Republic vs Philippines

Sven-Goran Eriksson’s Philippines will face Kyrgyz Republic in their final Group C match in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at the Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday.

Three points in Dubai will bolster the winners’ chances of qualifying for the Round of 16 of the continental championship as one of the four best third-placed teams and therefore, there is still a lot riding on the tie.

So, we take a look at how the two teams could line up in this encounter.

KYRGYZ REPUBLIC (5-3-1-1)

Goalkeeper: Kutman Kadyrbekov

Defenders: Bekzhan Sagynbaev, Valery Kichin, Tamirlan Kozubaev, Daniel Tagoe, Kairat Zhyrgalbek Uulu

Midfielders: Akhildin Israilov, Egdar Bernhardt, Aziz Sydykov

Forwards: Farhat Musabekov, Mirlan Murzaev

Kyrgyzstan do not underestimate Philippines

PHILIPPINES (5-4-1)

Goalkeeper: Michael Falkesgaard

Defenders: Daisuke Sato, Stephan Palla, Alvaro Silva, Luke Woodland, Stephan Schrock

Midfielders: Kevin Ingresso, John-Patrick Strauss, Phil Younghusband, Patrick Reichelt

Forward: Javier Patino

Highlights – Philippines vs China