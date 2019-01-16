AFC Asian Cup 2019: We know what we want against Yemen – Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo

Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo has said that his team will give everything to earn three points against Yemen in their final group match in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Wednesday.

Vietnam are without any points in Group D after defeats to Iraq and Iran, but are still with a chance to progress to the Round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams if they win against Yemen.

“Yemen are the same as us, they need the three points. Our team will give everything we’ve got to earn the three points tomorrow. My team knows what we want and we are aiming to win,” said Park who guided Vietnam to the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 title last month.

“Depending on my players’s condition, there will be no big changes in the lineup, the best will start [on Wednesday] against Yemen and we will strive to get the positive result,” he said during the news conference ahead of the game.

“I choose players who are prepared physically and mentally and those who are familiar with the opponents,” Park spoke about his team selection for the Yemen game.

“Every match is important to us and Yemen is no different, I fielded attacking players in my lineup against Islamic Republic of Iran, we will see how it goes against Yemen,” he said.

“Yemen are a strong side, so we expect them to play a tough match. We’ve done some analysis on their team and they are a good side. But my team’s fighting spirit is stronger than Yemen’s and we can win.”

And the coach also had words of appreciation for the Vietnam fans who have been lighting up their matches over the last couple of weeks.

“I really appreciate the effort shown by the Vietnamese fans who are living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They have given us great support and really want us to succeed,” he said.