AFC Asian Cup 2019: We are not going home yet – Philippines manager Sven-Goran Eriksson

Philippines head coach Sven-Goran Eriksson has said that his players are not yet ready to pack their bags from the AFC Asian Cup 2019 and will give their all in their final group match on Wednesday.

The Azkals will face Kyrgyz Republic in their final Group C match at the Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai where a win could bolster their chances of qualifying for the Round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams.

“As long as it’s a possibility, we have to fight for it,” said the former England manager during the news conference ahead of the match. “I am sure that our players will go out [on Wednesday] and fight, and do everything to try and win the game. I am sure 100 per cent of that,” he said.



Philippines boss Eriksson says team have to fight

“We know that we have zero points, and of course nobody is happy with that. We think we did rather good against Korea [Republic] and against China [PR]. [We were] little bit unlucky with the goals we conceded against China. I think we played better than 0-3, but that’s history now,” Eriksson said.

“We have shown that we can play football. We are not going home yet, and we will see what happens in the last group game vs Kyrgyz,” said the former Manchester City manager.

Eriksson said he believes Kyrgyz to be a tough opponent. “I think they did well in both games they played. They stood up to their opponents,” he said. “Against China they conceded two goals very easily and that changed that game. They had the chance to make a draw against them, they could have won as well, they had good chances.”

“So they are in the same situation as we are. It’s not going to be an easy game. They believe as we believe, that they have a chance,” he added.