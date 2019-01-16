Vietnam defender Bui Tien Dung has said that the Golden Dragons are wary of Yemen who they will face in their final Group D match in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Wednesday.

Without a single point after two games, Vietnam will need a big win over Yemen if they are to progress to the Round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams in the tournament.

The AFC Asian Cup Party is far from over for Vietnam

And the 25-year-old centre-back has said that the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions are prepared to face Yemen, who have been the whipping boys of their group having conceded a total of eight goals in their matches against former champions Iran and Iraq.

“We watched the videos of their matches,” said the Viettel FC player. “Our coaches showed us their strengths and weaknesses and told us how to limit their strong points while digging out their weaknesses,” he said.

However, Dung doesn’t expect an easy game against the Asian Cup debutants.

“We were exhausted after two matches against strong teams. We are in good condition now and determined for a win although we know that Yemen is not easy. It’s 50-50 for us,” he said.