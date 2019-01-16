Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has written a letter to encourage the national team as they face Yemen in a do-or-die clash in Group D of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Wednesday.

Vietnam, who suffered defeats at the hands of Iran and Iraq in their opening two matches in the group, can almost guarantee a spot in the knockout stages as one of the four best third-placed teams if they beat Yemen in their final group match.

And Xuan Phuc, who witnessed the Golden Dragons win the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 in Hanoi last month, had words of encouragement for the young Vietnamese side ahead of the match against tournament debutants Yemen.

NGUYEN QUANG HAI orchestrates Vietnam’s opening goal at the AFC Asian Cup 2019

“On behalf of the government, I appreciate the players, coaches and staff of the national football team who have tried hard with determination in the two previous matches in the Asian Cup,” the Prime Minister wrote.

“They showed their Vietnamese spirit and bravery. I hope that under coach Park Hang-seo the team will prepare well, play their best and take a win in the last group round match, completing their target set up prior to the tournament. Millions of people will be supporting them,” he added.