AFC Asian Cup 2019: There were some problems inside Thailand team, reveals Chanathip Songkrasin

Thailand superstar Chanathip Songkrasin has said that the national team had to change their head coach Milovan Rajevac because there were problem in the team.

Midfielder Chanathip helped the War Elephants reach the Round of 16 of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Tuesday after holding hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) to a 1-1 draw.

And the 25-year-old looked back at their embarrassing start to the tournament when they suffered a 4-1 defeat to India — a result which cost Thailand head coach Rajevac his job.

AFC Asian Cup 2019 Player of Day 6: CHANATHIP SONGKRASIN

“Congratulations to India, they played very well and the Thailand team played very badly and there were some problems in the team, so we changed the coach,” said Chanathip who guided Thailand to their first knockout stage appearance at the Asian Cup in 47 years.

“After that we had one spirit together and had a good attitude for the next game. We forgot the past.”

“I am very happy that we managed to make history for Thai football and for all 70 million Thai people. I want to thank the coach and the other players for everything they’ve done.”

Chanathip, who plays for Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo in the J.League also credited the Japanese club for his development as a player and urged his countrymen to look for opportunities to play abroad.

Celebratory scenes after Thailand advance in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

“Now I want to thank my coach, Mihailo Petrovic, in Sapporo and the other players. I’ve really improved and I’m proud of myself. Now I’m proud of my team and my country and we are going through to the Round of 16,” he said,

“If everybody plays well and there is good scouting then, if not J.League, then go to the K-League or Australia or somewhere else. They have to scout for our players to go to other countries,” Chanathip said.