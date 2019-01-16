After helping his team secure a spot in the Round of 16 of the AFC Asian Cup 2019, Australia’s young striker Awer Mabil has revealed the message behind his trademark goal celebration.

The 23-year-old scored in Australia’s dramatic 3-2 win over Syria in Group B of the continental championship to take the defending champions to the next round. It was Mabil’s second goal in three group matches for the Socceroos.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Australia 1-0 Syria – Awer Mabil(41′)

The Kenya-born striker usually celebrates his goals in a unique way — putting two fingers of one hand to his forehead while covering his mouth with the other hand.

And now Mabil himself has revealed the reason behind this celebration.

“It’s good to score and I always want to, you know, help people,” Mabil told Fox Sports Australia after the match.

“A lot of people suffer from mental health, so that celebration is to bring peace to the mind and to let those people who are suffering from a mental (health issue) – depression or whatever it might be, to represent them and to let them know that it is okay and you just need to talk to someone.

“So this is like a peace, bring to the mind – and then the mouth, covering the mouth is for that you need to talk, so you shouldn’t cover your mouth,” said Mabil, who was born and brought up in a refugee camp as a kid.

“So that’s the story behind that. So I’m always going to represent for the people and I am the man for the people,” he added.