AFC Asian Cup 2019: Five talking points as last-gasp Australia winner sends Syria packing

Australia and Syria went into their final group game knowing that a win for either would seal automatic qualification to the next round of the AFC Asian Cup. And both the teams put on a good display in order to secure their passage. In the end, however, the Socceroos prevailed with the help of a late goal. Here are a few things we observed.

#1 Refereeing blunder(s)

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Referee waves off Syrian penalty appeals after clear handball from Mark Milligan

Australia and Syria played out perhaps one of the most entertaining matches of the AFC Asian Cup so far. Therefore, it is only unfair that a match of this quality was marred by some bad refereeing decisions.

The first of which, went against Syria, after the referee waved play on despite Mark Milligan handling the ball quite clearly in the penalty area. The second call, however, went in favour of the Eagles, after they were awarded a penalty for dubious reasons.

Overall, it was a bad day at the office for the referee, who would be hoping to put this performance behind him and move on.

#2 Australia’s leaky defence has Ryan to thank

The Socceroos were given a major boost when Brighton allowed Matt Ryan to leave for the AFC Asian Cup. The English Premier League team’s decision came as a surprise, as they approved Ryan’s leave despite being short in the goalkeeping department.

Nevertheless, Ryan made it to UAE, and the Socceroos will be glad that he did.

The custodian was immense all throughout the night, saving the penetrable Australian defence on more than one occasions. However, except for Ryan, head coach Graham Arnold wouldn’t be too pleased with the defensive display of his team, as they were constantly caught on the break by Syria, and were saved only by the brilliance of one man.

#3 Too little, too late for Syria

Syria wrote quite the Cinderella story when they almost made it all the way to the 2018 FIFA World Cup. However, the West Asian side were ultimately defeated by Australia in the qualification round, signalling the end of their World Cup dream.

Due to their performances over the past couple of years, many expected Syria to do well in the AFC Asian Cup. But the Bernd Stange-led side failed to live up to the expectations and ended with just 1 point after two group games.

Stange was relieved of his duties before Syria’s third and final game, a decision which proved to be too little too late as, despite a good performance, they went down to Australia yet again in the final few minutes of the match.

#4 Tom Rogic filling in big boots

Earlier this year, Tim Cahill flew to Russia to take part in his fourth FIFA World Cup. The former-Everton man had revolutionised the sport in his country, ushering in a new era. Therefore, his retirement post-World Cup left a massive hole in the Australian side.

After Cahill’s departure, many names were thrown in, as to who would become the next ‘face’ of the Socceroos. As it happens, Tom Rogic seems to have taken that responsibility.

The 26-year-old Celtic midfielder led by example on the pitch tonight, providing an assist and scoring what was ultimately the winning goal. Rogic’s overall display was excellent as well, as he controlled the midfield for much of the match.

#5 Australia’s future is in safe hands

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Australia 1-0 Syria – Awer Mabil(41′)

Replacing Tim Cahill seems to be a big factor for the future of Australian football. Not only was Cahill a leader, but he was also a constant source of the Socceroos’ attacking threat.

However, going by what we have seen so far in the AFC Asian Cup, they need not worry. Indeed Australia have two budding talents in Chris Ikonomidis and Awer Mabil, who once again proved to the match winners.

Mabil scored the opening goal of the match in a stunning fashion after he cut inside from the right-hand side before curling in a shot. Meanwhile, Ikonomidis, who had provided the assist for Mabil’s goal, scored Australia’s second, before providing the assist for Rogic’s winner.

And while the 23-year-old pair are showcasing their talents in UAE, one should not forget about Celtic’s on-loan winger Daniel Arzani as well. Arzani massively impressed for the Socceroos during the 2018 FIFA World Cup and was instantly snapped up by Manchester City.

In Ikonomidis, Mabil, and Arzani, Australia have three talents who can, in time, replace the legendary Tim Cahill.