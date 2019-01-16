AFC Asian Cup 2019: Australia 3-2 Syria, Player Ratings

Defending champions Australia qualified for the knockout round of AFC Asian Cup 2019 after an interesting last gasp 3-2 win over Syria, who were knocked out of the tournament.

Here’s how players from both the sides fared in the match.

AUSTRALIA

GK – Mat Ryan (6): The Australian goalkeeper didn’t have the best of nights as Syria, who hadn’t scored a single goal in the tournament so far, scored two past him.

DF – Milos Degenek (5): Not a great performance from the centre-back who was at fault for the penalty awarded to Syria as well.

DF – Rhyan Grant (7): Grant continuously bombed up and down the right flank for Australia and played in quite a few inviting crosses.

DF – Mark Milligan (6): Milligan was lucky that the referee didn’t award a penalty against him after he clearly handled the ball inside the box.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Referee waves off Syrian penalty appeals after clear handball from Mark Milligan

DF – Aziz Behich (7): Like his fellow fullback, Behich wasn’t shy to race down into the opposition half and deliver crosses at will.

MF – Massimo Luongo (7): Luongo was alert to nip quite a few Syrian attacks in the bud. Though he did commit some fouls, it only helped his team in the long run.

MF – Jackson Irvine (6): Paired up decently with Luongo in the midfield. Could have done better going forward.

MF – Chris Ikonomidis (8): Ikonomidis’s shot just crept in as he met Rogic’s cross on the far post. A really good performance, which would help his confidence going forward in the tournament.

MF – Awer Mabil (8): A great goal from the youngster to start things first up. Looked assured on the ball and was the protagonist of quite a few Australian attacks.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Australia 1-0 Syria – Awer Mabil(41′)

MF – Tomas Rogic (9): Probably the best player on the pitch for the Australians. Rogic got on the scoresheet with a sumptuous strike and assisted Ikonomidis as well.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Australia 3-2 Syria – Tomas Rogic (90+3′)

FW – Jamie Maclaren (6): Maclaren had as many as four attempts on goal but none of it were able to beat Ibrahim Alma in the Syrian goal. He was taken off in the 68th minute.

Substitutes

Apostolos Giannou (7): Came on in the 68th minute for Maclaren and hit the post once too.

Robbie Kruse (5): Couldn’t affect the play much after coming on in the 82nd minute.

Matthew Jurman (N/A): Came on in the injury time for Luongo.

SYRIA

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Australia 1-1 Syria – Omar Khrbin (43′)

GK – Ibrahim Alma (7): Alma made a brilliant double save off Maclaren to keep the scoreline goalless early on in the first half. Nothing much of note after though.

DF – Ahmad Al Saleh (6): The centre-back could have done better on a number of one-on-one situations but it wasn’t his night.

DF – Omro Al Midani (5): Like his central defensive partner, Al Midani wasn’t at his best too as Australia sent three past them.

DF – Mouaiad Al Ajaan (7): The left-back wasn’t shy of making forward runs and was heavily involved in Syrian attacking plays.

DF – Hussein Al Jwayed (6): Al Jwayed couldn’t offer much going forward and defensively too, he didn’t perform up to the expectations.

MF – Omar Khrbin (8): One of the best players on the pitch, Khrbin was heavily involved in most of the Syrian attacks and got on the scoresheet as well. Unlucky to finish on the losing side.

MF – Mahmoud Almawas (6): Almawas left a lot to be desired on a night when Syria desperately needed players to stand up for them.

MF – Tamer Hag Mohamad (7): The defensive midfielder had a solid game and did well to thwart Australian attacks.

MF – Khaled Al Mbayed (6): Not much of a contribution going forward and defensively fragile too, However, he paired up well with his fellow midfielder to keep Australia at bay in the first 40 minutes of the match.

FW – Omar Al Soma (7): The legendary striker was the focal point of most of the Syrian attacks. He got on the scoresheet from the spot too, his third in three matches against Australia.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Australia 2-2 Syria – Omar Al Soma (80′)

FW – Mohammed Osman (6): Could have contributed with a lot more going forward but wasn’t able too. He was ultimately taken off for Fahad Youssef in the 72nd minute.

Substitutes

Fahad Youssef (6): Did well after coming on in the 72nd minute and was involved in a couple of attacks for Syria too.

Abdul Malek Anizan (6): Came on in the 74th minute and like Youssef, had a shot at goal for Syria.

Mohamad Zaher Almedani (5): Came on in the 84th minute but couldn’t contribute much.