Watch: Tom Rogic produces a stunner to put Australia 3-2 ahead in injury time in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Tom Rogic produces a moment of magic in the 93rd minute, smashing home from outside the box, to give Australia a 3-2 lead with the seconds ticking down.

After a Syrian penalty leveled the scores at 2-2, it took a moment of inspiration from Australia’s best player Tom Rogic to put the socceroos back in the lead.

And how.

He collected the ball that was cut back from the right wing, set himself and unleashed a powerful strike with his left that the Syrian ‘keeper could do nothing about.

Australia 3 – 2 up with seconds remaining.