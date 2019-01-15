AFC Asian Cup 2019: Socceroos advance as Syria are sent packing

Reigning champions Australia had to survive a scare to seal their place in the AFC Asian Cup Round of 16 after a 3-2 win over Syria on Tuesday was enough to see them finish second in Group B.

It was the Socceroos who opened the scoring at the Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium through a wonderful strike by Awer Mabil, as he received possession from Chris Ikonomidis on the edge of the box and cut onto his left foot before dispatching a precise effort into the top corner.

Just two minutes later, however, Syria responded when Amro Jenyat’s inch-perfect cross picked out Omar Kharbin inside the six-yard box.

Although his initial header was smartly kept out by Mathew Ryan, the rebound fell kindly back to Kharbin and he made no mistake in smashing the rebound into the back of the net.

Nonetheless, Australia reclaimed the lead nine minutes after the restart with Tom Rogic emerging as the provider as he floated a visionary diagonal pass to the far post, where Hussein Jwayed made a costly mistake in leaving it and allowing Ikonomidis to finish past Ibrahim Alma, despite Omar Midani’s best efforts to clear off the line.

Syria then felt they should have been awarded a penalty on the hour mark when Mark Milligan appeared to have handled the ball inside the area, only for their appeals to be waved away by the referee.

But, with 11 minutes remaining, more controversy ensued as Omar Al-Soma went down inside the area and won a spot-kick, although replays showed there was minimal contact.

Al-Soma picked himself up and kept his cool to send Ryan the wrong way, keeping alive his side’s hopes of squeezing into the last 16.

At this stage, the Syrians were still a chance to advance even with just two points to their names as one of the four best third-placed teams from the six groups.

However, there was to be one final twist to the tale as Australia worked their way forward and the ball eventually reached Rogic, who proceeded to rifle a 20-yard drive into the bottom corner to seal the win for the Socceroos.

Finishing behind Jordan in Group B, Australia will now meet the runners-up of Group F on Monday, while Syria will be heading home after what has proved to be a tumultuous campaign.

AUSTRALIA: Mathew Ryan, Rhyan Grant, Milos Degenek, Mark Milligan, Aziz Behich, Jackson Irvine, Massimo Luongo (Matthew Jurman 90+1’), Awer Mabil (Robbie Kruse 83’), Tom Rogic, Chris Ikonomidis, Jamie Maclaren (Apostolous Giannou 68’).

SYRIA: Ibrahim Alma, Hussein Jwayed (Abdulmalek Al-Anizan 74’), Omar Midani, Ahmad Al-Salih, Moayad Ajan, Khaled Mobayed (Zaher Midani 83’), Tamer Haj Mohamad, Mahmoud Al-Mawas, Mohammed Osman (Fahd Youssef 72’), Omar Kharbin, Omar Al-Soma.