Watch: Australia score a controversial second goal against Syria in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Tom Rogic whipped in a gorgeous ball into the far post that the ever present Chris Ikonomidis was on hand to turn goal-wards, under the reach of the sprawling Syrian goalkeeper.

But there was a good deal of uncertainty as to whether the ball fully crossed the line thanks to a last ditch clearance by a Syrian defender. The referee positioned behind the goal, however, gave it.