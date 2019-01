Awer Mabil pulled off an Arjen Robben as he shifted the ball to his left foot and let fly into the top corner from outside the Syrian box to put Australia 1-0 up in the match.

It was a terse affair for 41 minutes, but Awer Mabil broke the deadlock with a goal worth waiting for – collecting the ball from a quickly taken Australian freekick and sending it into the top corner with his left foot.

Australia 1 – 0 up against Syria.