AFC Asian Cup 2019: Palestine barely alive despite drab goalless draw against Jordan

Palestine still have an outside chance to progress to the Round of 16 of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 despite only managing a goalless draw against neighbours Jordan in their final Group B match on Tuesday.

Finishing the group in the third place with just two points, Palestine will now want at least two of the remaining four groups’ bottom two match-ups to end in a draw in order to progress to the knockout stages as one of the four best-placed third teams.

But things could have been very different for the Palestinians had Mahmoud Wadi not spurned a gilt-edged opportunity in the 87th minute which could have given them the win and as good as guaranteed a historic spot in the next round of the continual championship.

Supplied with a good cross from the right, the Palestine striker decided to go for the audacious bicycle kick and missed when chesting the cross down and testing the goalkeeper would have been a better option. While he could have become a hero for his team, he was instead lying in tears on the field at full time.

87′ Bicycle effort! Mahmoud Wadi with a glorious chance here, but he can't get the right contact in the end. Still Palestine wait for a goal.

Palestine went into the game knowing that they could progress with a win against Jordan, who had already booked their passage to the knockout stages with wins over defending champions Australia and Syria. However, if they were told by their coach Noureddine Ali to look for a goal, Palestine were certainly not showing that urgency on the field.

While the two teams were happy to pass the ball around in front of each other, it would have been Jordan’s head coach Vital Borkelmans who would have been the happier of the two on the touchline. In what was a drab first half, it was Jordan’s veteran goalkeeper Amer Shafi who was the standout star.

Though Jordan had the a couple of half chances in the early minutes, it was the Lions of Canaan who first had their fans at the edge of their seats. It was their big centre-back Abdallatif Al-Bahdari who got to the end of a corner, and knowing little about it, turned it towards the goal for Shafi to produce a save in the 17th minute.

17′ Palestine with a rare effort! Keeper makes the save in the end from a corner chance.

In the 28th minute, Jordan attacker Yasen Bakheet made a long mazy run into the Palestine box, but lacked the end product before striker Ahmed Saleh fired one from the distance a little later, but his shot flew harmlessly over Palestine custodian Rami Hamada’s goal.

Jordan once again tested their luck with long ranger in the 37th minute, but this time, the output was better than their earlier effort as Baha Abdel-Rahman’s shot gave Hamada a scare before brushing the top of the goal on its way out.

37′ Brilliant effort! Only just over. Abdel-Rahman this time with the strike for Jordan but its barely up and over the bar.

Shafi was in fine form for the Jordanians and the goalkeeper almost took the ball out of the head of Wadi in the 41st minute denying an obvious goal for the Palestinians. Palestine also had the odd chances from time to time and at the hour mark, Al-Bahadri once again rose to meet a header, but directed it straight at the keeper.

News came in around the 80-minute mark that Syria had made it 2-2 against Australia meaning that Palestine had to win if they are to avoid elimination. And they almost did it when the chance fell to Wadi three minutes before the regulation time. However, with the referee blowing the final whistle, Palestinian players were distraught having passed up on a chance to create history.

FT: Palestine 0-0 Jordan Palestine needed a win here, they didn't quite get it, but could still stay in contention after Australia's win over Syria. As for here in Abu Dhabi, a tame draw is all we got.

However, a little relief for them came in the form of a late winner for Australia that pushed Syria back to the fourth place in the Group B standings and gave Palestine the chance to qualify as a third-placed team if results go their way. It’s time the Palestinian players and coaching staff took their calculators out.

PALESTINE: Rami Hamada, Mohammed Saleh, Musab Battat, Abdallatif Al Bahdari, Abdallah Jaber, Mohammed Rashid (Alexis Norambuena 88 ‘) , Tamer Seyam, Mohammed Darwish (Nazmi Albadawi 79 ‘) , Oday Dabbagh, Yaser Islame (Khaled Salem 62 ‘) , Mahmoud Wadi