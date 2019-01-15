AFC Asian Cup 2019: Jordan head coach Vital Borkelmans not concerned about round-of-16 opponents

Jordan head coach Vital Borkelmans is not concerned about the opponents they will face in the knockout round of the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Jordan are set to face Palestine in their final group stage match of the tournament and are already through to the round of 16.

“I never look further than the next match. What comes after that we will see,” he said in the pre-match press conference.

“It is [currently] important that my team plays well against Palestine, and that we try to perform to the very best of our ability and, in the process, create plenty of chances. We must play as we did against Australia and Syria to show people that we are ready for the Round of 16.

“We are hoping to achieve a good result for our amazing fans, although I have to change some players, and it will be a case of utilising all 23 squad members,” he added.

The Belgian coach went on to explain that the dressing room atmosphere is brilliant and the experienced players are helping others to cope with the big tournament pressure.

“Of course, when a team is winning at a tournament, it attracts attention and praise – something which is happening to my team now.

“I am not worried though as the more experienced players in the squad are talking to those with less experience. The players are giving a huge amount of confidence to each other, and that is something which could prove very important in the games we still have to come.

“At this moment in time, I believe we can play against anyone. Why? Because my players are very confident indeed.”