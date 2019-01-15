Football can be cruel at times. India were just seconds away from creating history and qualifying for the second round of the AFC Asian Cup 2019. However, a Bahrain goal in the injury time ended their hopes of making it past the group stages.

With Thailand holding hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) to a 1-1 draw, India finished Group A as the bottom-placed team despite starting the day at the second spot! Subsequently, manager Stephen Constantine announced his resignation from his post following close to four years at the helm of the Blue Tigers.

So, here, FOX Sports Asia presents five interesting choices for candidates to replace him.

1) Albert Roca (China U-23 head coach)

The former Bengaluru FC boss only just took charge as the coach of China’s U-23 national team only last week. But Albert Roca is someone who has good tactical knowledge and is a proven winner as he won the Federation Cup with Bengaluru FC while also leading them to the final of the Indian Super League (ISL) and the 2016 AFC Cup where they lost to Iraqi Air Force Club 1-0. A coach who has worked wonders in the Indian soil and with good knowledge of Indian football will definitely be an advantage as India prepare to take a new direction in the international stage.

2) Sven-Goran Eriksson (Philippines head coach)

He is undoubtedly the biggest name in this list and currently manages Philippines in the AFC Asian Cup 2019. The former England manager has plenty of experience and would be one of the biggest names India can realistically attract for the job. His current contract with the Azkals will run out at the end of the continental championship and perhaps, India can pull the veteran coach with a good offer.

3) Antoine Hey (Former Myanmar head coach)

A rather controversial figure, Antoine Hey is someone who is not afraid to speak his mind. He is quite an animated personality thanks to his passion for the game and was last seen coaching Myanmar in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018. He almost guided the Asian Lions to a historic first appearance in the semifinals of the AFF Cup, but lost out narrowly in the end. He is now without a job after the Myanmar Football Federation parted ways with him after the conclusion of the Southeast Asia’s regional football championship. We have a feeling Indian fans are going to love him if he takes charge of their team!

4) Sunil Chhetri (India and Bengaluru FC striker)

We told you this way going to be an interesting list! Suni Chhetri is perhaps India’s greatest player ever. The veteran might still be an active player but he is in the final years of his career. So, why not give the Captain, Leader, Legend a shot at management with the national team. It might seem like a crazy idea, but we definitely think that the 34-year-old is someone who can inspire his teammates on and off the pitch and will do good if given the job. If Keisuke Honda can, why not Chhetri!

5) Kiatisuk Senamuang (Former Thailand head coach)

Thailand’s Kiatisuk Senamuang is perhaps the most decorated in the history of the AFF Suzuki Cup. The Thai legend won the competition three times as a player and then went on town it twice as a coach. So, there is no doubting that ‘Zico’ is a serial winner and could just be what the doctor ordered for the Indian national team!