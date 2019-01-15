AFC Asian Cup 2019: What Thailand need to go further than Round of 16

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan believes Thailand still have plenty to improve on despite having qualified for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 Round of 16.

They did not do it the easy way but Thailand have achieved what they aimed for at AFC Asian Cup 2019: to reach the knockout round at the very least.

After a shocking 4-1 defeat to India in their opening Group A game, which was immediately followed by the sacking of coach Milovan Rajevac, it seemed like the War Elephants were destined for more disappointment at a second successive tournament after their semi-final exit at AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 as defending champions.

Highlights – UAE vs Thailand

But the introduction of Sirisak Yodyardthai as caretaker coach has prompted an upturn in fortunes, with a 1-0 victory over Bahrain and Monday’s 1-1 draw with hosts United Arab Emirates enough to see them march on into the Round of 16 as group runners-up.

The primary target may have been met but, if the Thais are to go any further, they will have to get much better, especially considering they will meet either Korea Republic or China PR – whoever finishes second in Group C – in their next match on Sunday.

Firstly, the defence still looks extremely shaky despite conceding just one goal in their past two games, a stark improvement from letting in four against an Indian outfit which ultimately finished bottom of Group A.

Understandably, having been abruptly thrusted the reins, Sirisak may be caught between sticking to what Rajevac prepared the team for in the build-up and implementing what he believes might work but the players are unfamiliar with.

After a back-four was torn apart by India, Sirisak switched to a 5-3-2 that worked against Bahrain with increased stability with an extra centre-back, while also allowing Tristan Do and Theerathon Bunmathan to push forward in support – the former providing the cross that led to Chanathip Songkrasin’s winner.

On Monday, however, the same setup failed to cope with UAE’s movement in the final third and Thailand eventually switched to a formation akin to an asymmetrical 4-4-2, with Adisorn Promrak deployed in the unfamiliar role of left-back.

It did get the job done in the end but not without a few nervy moments and it will not get any easier against the South Koreans or Chinese.

The Thais will welcome back Pansa Hemviboon from suspension and, although Mika Chunuonsee had to be taken off in the first half against UAE following a nasty head clash, he should recover in time for Sunday’s return to the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium.

Still, it remains to be what defensive system works best for the War Elephants and that is something Sirisak must figure out in the coming days.

Then, there is also the form of captain Teerasil Dangda, who has toiled manfully up front but currently looks a shadow of the striker that was capable of singlehandedly taking on entire defences, even against the continent’s top teams.

What was supposed to be a big move to Japan ended on a sour note for Teerasil, with the 30-year-old relegated to a bit-part role for the second half of the campaign as Sanfrecce Hiroshima threw away a massive lead to finish runners-up to Kawasaki Frontale in the J1 League.

Teerasil’s class is definitely permanent but – while form is only temporary – his is presently not at a level where he can inspire Thailand to victories as he has done in the past.

Thankfully for the Thais, the likes of Chanathip, Thitipan Puangchan and Tristan have stepped up but a confident and firing Teerasil is the striker they need to get them further in the campaign.

A solution for this could be a slight tweak to the front three, where Chanathip and Adisak Kraisorn are currently playing out wide on either side of Teerasil, rendering him outnumbered in almost every situation.

If Sirisak persists with a 5-3-2, the width will naturally come from Tristan and Theerathon and, in that instance, it might make more sense to put Adisak up front alongside Teerasil with Chanathip operating just behind them in his natural playmaker position.

With Adisak keeping one of the centre-backs busy and leaving Teerasil in a one-on-one, he can just thrive on any of the incisive passes that Chanathip will be threading his way.

Thailand have done well enough to reach the Round of 16 and Sirisak deserves plenty of credit for the impact he has made in a short span of time.

And, if he just gets a couple of things right over the next few days, Thailand may even find themselves with a good chance of going further in the competition.